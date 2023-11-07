EMTAN ramps up rifle production to bolster Israeli army

Since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, EMTAN, a local firearms manufacturer, has increased its production of small arms to meet the urgent needs of the Israeli Defense Forces.

Company representatives have confirmed that their employees are working round the clock to fulfill the immediate requirements of the Israeli military during times of heightened tension and warfare.

EMTAN’s commitment to bolstering national defense extends beyond increasing production. Previously, the company disclosed that it supplied thousands of MZ4 rifles to the Israeli Defense Forces to enhance security measures around the nation, particularly in safeguarding the kibbutz communities.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The MZ4 rifle, a rifle conforming to NATO caliber standards, is crafted in accordance with international military specifications and is fully compatible with M4 and M16s.

This surge in the production and supply of MZ4 rifles underscores the pivotal role played by local weapon makers in enhancing Israel’s defense capabilities during critical times of conflict, ensuring that the nation’s armed forces are equipped with state-of-the-art weaponry.