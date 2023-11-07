Tuesday, November 7, 2023
EMTAN ramps up rifle production to bolster Israeli army

NewsArmy
By Emily Ryan Miller
Modified date:
Image credit: EMTAN

Since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, EMTAN, a local firearms manufacturer, has increased its production of small arms to meet the urgent needs of the Israeli Defense Forces.

Company representatives have confirmed that their employees are working round the clock to fulfill the immediate requirements of the Israeli military during times of heightened tension and warfare.

EMTAN’s commitment to bolstering national defense extends beyond increasing production. Previously, the company disclosed that it supplied thousands of MZ4 rifles to the Israeli Defense Forces to enhance security measures around the nation, particularly in safeguarding the kibbutz communities.

The MZ4 rifle, a rifle conforming to NATO caliber standards, is crafted in accordance with international military specifications and is fully compatible with M4 and M16s.

Image credit: EMTAN

This surge in the production and supply of MZ4 rifles underscores the pivotal role played by local weapon makers in enhancing Israel’s defense capabilities during critical times of conflict, ensuring that the nation’s armed forces are equipped with state-of-the-art weaponry.

Emily Ryan Miller
Emily Ryan Miller is an experienced journalist with excellent analytical skills and a deep understanding of military affairs. With her professional diligence and passion for the defense theme, Emily continues to inform the world about important aspects of the military sphere and deeply understands the significance of researching and tracking military events for the public and national security.

