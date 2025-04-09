Elbit wins $100M NATO turret deal

Israel’s Elbit Systems has been awarded a contract valued at approximately $100 million to deliver its UT30 MK2 unmanned turret systems to General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS), with the systems set to be integrated into ASCOD armored fighting vehicles for a European NATO member.

The deal, announced by the company, will be executed through the end of 2027 and includes delivery of the UT30 MK2 turrets configured with gunner and commander sights, Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs), and Level 4 ballistic protection.

In a statement, Elbit said the UT30 MK2 enhances combat capability without compromising the safety of dismounted troops. The fully unmanned turret is designed to operate remotely, allowing armored personnel carriers to engage targets while keeping soldiers protected within the vehicle.

The company emphasized that the UT30 MK2 is “a field-proven, modular system” already in use by multiple armed forces. Its configuration allows for integration with a range of weapon systems and battlefield sensors, contributing to improved situational awareness and lethality.

The recipient country of the ASCOD vehicles equipped with Elbit’s turret systems has not been publicly named. However, this announcement closely follows Latvia’s €373 million contract with Spanish defense firm GDELS-Santa Bárbara Sistemas to procure 42 ASCOD infantry fighting vehicles for its mechanized infantry brigade.

As reported by Delfi, the Latvian Ministry of Defense confirmed the deal earlier this year. The acquisition is intended to rearm one battalion of the National Armed Forces. The Ministry added that if further funding is secured, more battalions could receive upgraded vehicles.

The ASCOD vehicle, developed by GDELS and originally fielded by Spain and Austria, is a tracked infantry fighting platform adaptable to various mission profiles. Integration with Elbit’s unmanned turret system adds a new layer of firepower and operational flexibility for NATO-aligned forces in Europe.