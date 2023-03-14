Elbit Systems awarded contracts to supply solutions to Romanian Armed Forces

Elbit Systems Ltd. was awarded four contracts to supply the Romanian Ministry of National Defense with aircraft upgrades as well as electronic warfare suites, electro-optical infrared (EOIR) payloads and Brightnite™ systems for the IAR 300 helicopters.

As part of one of the contracts, the Company will integrate Elbit Systems SPECTRO XR™ payload onto IAR 300 helicopters to enhance the Romanian Navy’s operational capabilities. This contract, which follows a successful upgrade of the Romanian Navy’s IAR helicopters, will be performed over the coming year.

In a second contract, Elbit Systems will supply a comprehensive electronic warfare (EW) suite including Radar Warning Receiver (RWR), Laser Warning System (LWS), Infrared Missile Warning System (IR MWS) and Counter Measure Dispensing System (CMDS). The suites will be supplied to a domestic supplier for the installation and integration onboard six PUMA helicopters with an option for an additional six in the future. The contract is a follow on order to additional EW suites that are already installed other Romanian Armed Forces’ platforms. It will be carried out over a period of three years.

The Company will also provide, as part of a third contract, Elbit Systems HDTS type head systems, SPECTRO XR electro-optical systems and an aircraft mission package that includes smart displays, digital maps and reconnaissance systems. Elbit Systems will also supply Brightnite™ systems to IAR Brasov for the Romanian Air Force’s Puma 330 SAR helicopters. This contract will be carried out over two years.

The SPECTRO XR multi-spectral electro-optical payload is a leap forward in complex intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance capabilities. Suitable for today’s operational complexity, the lightweight payload system is designed for day-and-night extended-range surveillance under various weather conditions. It also provides continuous target scanning capabilities for enhanced situational awareness.

The BrightNite system is designed to overcome visibility limitations and enable to safely and effectively fly mission helicopters in pitch dark nights and in DVE conditions including poor weather conditions, brownouts, whiteouts and sandstorms. It transmits high-resolution video to the Helmet-Mounted Display (HMD), enabling pilots to fly in a head-up, eyes-out position. The system can present information to multiple pilots simultaneously on an intuitive multi-functional display.

Under a fourth contract, Elbit Systems will supply advanced avionic suites, live training embedded virtual avionics system, advanced monitors, overhead display, navigation system and weapons activation systems to Avione Craiova that is upgrading the Romanian Air Force’s (RoAF) IAR99 advanced fighter trainer aircraft.

The IAR99 SOIM is an advanced trainer and the upgrade will support the an effective transition of RoAF pilots to fighter aircraft, including the Romanian Air Force’s F-16s. The contract will be carried out over a period of four years. This upgrade program follows a previous contract for the Romanian Air Force’s trainer aircraft in collaboration with Avione Craiova and was awarded approximately 25 years after Elbit Systems first contract to upgraded the IAR99 aircraft.

Ran Kril, Executive Vice President International Marketing & Business Development of Elbit Systems: “These contracts extend Elbit Systems’ track record delivering successful projects to the Romanian Armed Forces, including follow-on contracts awarded after Elbit Systems first was contracted to upgrade helicopters and aircraft.”