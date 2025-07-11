Drone hits Russian aircraft plant in Taganrog

A one-way or “kamikaze” drone has hit the major Russian aircraft plant in Taganrog, Rostov region, according to Militarnyi.

Taganrog Mayor Svetlana Kambulova confirmed debris from an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) fell on the Beriev Aircraft Company, officially known as PJSC “Taganrog Aviation Scientific-Technical Complex named after G. M. Beriev” (TANTK Beriev).

Kambulova claimed the incident was the result of Russian air defenses neutralizing the UAV.

In a statement, Kambulova said, ‘A mobile group neutralized the UAV. Its debris fell on the territory of TANTK Beriev.’ She added there were no casualties and emergency services are working at the site.”

The Russian narrative of “falling debris” has been used repeatedly by authorities even in cases where video and photographic evidence confirmed a direct drone strike on high-value targets.

TANTK Beriev is a key aviation facility specializing in the development, production, modernization, and repair of amphibious aircraft and special-purpose aviation systems. The plant manufactures and maintains the A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft, which is a critical component of Russia’s air defense network. In addition, the facility provides overhaul services for Russian Navy aviation platforms and upgrades for Tu-95MSM strategic bomber-missile carriers.

The plant is part of United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), which operates under Rostec, Russia’s state-owned defense conglomerate.