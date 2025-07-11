type here...

Drone hits Russian aircraft plant in Taganrog

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
File photo by gelio

A one-way or “kamikaze” drone has hit the major Russian aircraft plant in Taganrog, Rostov region, according to Militarnyi.

Taganrog Mayor Svetlana Kambulova confirmed debris from an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) fell on the Beriev Aircraft Company, officially known as PJSC “Taganrog Aviation Scientific-Technical Complex named after G. M. Beriev” (TANTK Beriev).

Kambulova claimed the incident was the result of Russian air defenses neutralizing the UAV.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

In a statement, Kambulova said, ‘A mobile group neutralized the UAV. Its debris fell on the territory of TANTK Beriev.’ She added there were no casualties and emergency services are working at the site.”

The Russian narrative of “falling debris” has been used repeatedly by authorities even in cases where video and photographic evidence confirmed a direct drone strike on high-value targets.

TANTK Beriev is a key aviation facility specializing in the development, production, modernization, and repair of amphibious aircraft and special-purpose aviation systems. The plant manufactures and maintains the A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft, which is a critical component of Russia’s air defense network. In addition, the facility provides overhaul services for Russian Navy aviation platforms and upgrades for Tu-95MSM strategic bomber-missile carriers.

The plant is part of United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), which operates under Rostec, Russia’s state-owned defense conglomerate.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Israeli Rooster drone delivered to European special forces

Dylan Malyasov -
Israeli defense company Robotican has announced the successful delivery of dozens of its ROOSTER hybrid drone systems to European special operations forces, intervention units,...

Germany in talks to buy Israeli unmanned submarine

Maritime Security

South Korea develops carrier-based combat drone

Maritime Security

L3Harris drops teaser for new weapon system

Aviation

Russian drone crashes in Lithuania

Aviation

‘Korean Humvee’ could replace Land Rovers in British Army

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2025 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.