Danish Navy replaces Harpoon missiles with NSMs

Denmark has finalized a rapid procurement agreement with Norway to acquire the Naval Strike Missile (NSM).

The deal ensures that the Danish Navy will replace its aging Harpoon missiles with advanced NSMs from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (KDA).

“This is excellent news. Advanced Norwegian missiles on Danish frigates strengthen Nordic naval defense. Closer cooperation and better coordination between our forces contribute to greater security in our shared maritime areas, including the High North,” said Norwegian Minister of Defence Tore O. Sandvik.

Danish Minister of Defence Troels Lund Poulsen emphasized the broader impact of the agreement. “This deal reinforces an already well-functioning partnership. It is a strong example of how Nordic defense cooperation is both close and effective. In an uncertain world, it is essential that we continue to build and expand our cooperation in the coming years,” Poulsen stated.

The agreement follows recent high-level discussions between Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Oslo. Their talks focused on expanding defense collaboration, including joint investments in platforms, weapons systems, and munitions.

“We will maintain a close dialogue with Denmark to identify further areas for cooperation, particularly in maintenance and investments. Additionally, we aim to enhance joint training and education, which has already proven effective with platforms like the Sea Hawk helicopters and the training of Ukrainian F-16 pilots,” Sandvik added.

Poulsen underscored the efficiency of the deal, highlighting Denmark’s commitment to accelerating military procurement. “I am very pleased that we have secured this agreement in such a short timeframe. The Danish government is focused on faster acquisitions, and this agreement with Norway demonstrates that it is possible,” he said.

The procurement was carried out through Norway’s Defence Materiel Agency (Forsvarsmateriell, FMA), which signed contracts with both Denmark, which is financing the acquisition, and KDA, which is supplying the system.

“We received the assignment this winter and have finalized the agreement in record time. This enables Denmark to access modern missiles from Norway’s defense industry and showcases how we facilitate efficient defense trade,” said Gro Jære, Director of FMA.

Jære signed the contracts on March 6 alongside representatives from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace and Lieutenant General Per Pugholm Olsen, Chief of the Danish Ministry of Defence’s Acquisition and Logistics Organization (FMI).