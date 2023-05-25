Thursday, May 25, 2023
type here...

Czech Republic wants to buy new Leopard tanks in 2A8 version

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
0

The Czech Ministry of Defense has announced his country is in talks with Germany to purchase Leopard 2 tanks in the newest 2A8 configuration.

According to a press release, the government of the Czech Republic has authorized Defence Minister Jana Cernochova to negotiate the possibility of joining the purchase of Leopard tanks in the latest version, planned by the Federal Republic of Germany.

“Since the beginning of my term, I have emphasized that the heavy brigade is among my priorities. In the case of Leopard tanks, they combine the best features of previous versions 2A4, 2A5, 2A6, and 2A7, proven in combat, and unequivocally belong to the technological forefront. I believe that negotiations with Germany will be successful, and our soldiers will receive modern technology they deserve, contributing to the overall defence capability of our homeland,” said Czech Defence Minister Jana Černochová.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Czech Republic is eying 70 of the Krauss-Maffei Wegmann-made tanks in the 2A8 variant.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius lauded the prospective Czech participation as a big step towards Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s fabled “Zeitenwende” objective, a wholesale boost of German and European defense capabilities.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form. If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2023 Defence Blog - online military magazine