Czech Republic buys more Leopard 2A4 tanks

The Czech Ministry of Defense has confirmed the acquisition of 14 additional Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks, expanding the fleet for its 73rd Tank Battalion to a total of 42 units.

This new procurement, aimed at bolstering national defense capabilities, was approved by the government and will be delivered by Rheinmetall Landsysteme, with a total cost of CZK 4.2 billion (excluding VAT). The tanks are expected to be delivered by 2026.

The newly purchased tanks will join an existing complement of Leopard 2A4s, some of which were previously received as part of compensation for Czech military aid to Ukraine in 2022 and 2023. The Czech Republic initially acquired 14 Leopard 2A4 tanks and one Buffel 3 armored recovery vehicle from Germany as a gesture of support for its contributions to Ukraine’s defense during the ongoing conflict with Russia. In July 2023, an agreement for an additional 14 tanks and another recovery vehicle was reached, with deliveries expected to be completed by April 2025.

The Czech Ministry of Defense has stressed the importance of expanding its Leopard 2A4 fleet, citing the need to ensure national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political independence. The procurement of these tanks is also crucial for meeting NATO Capability Targets, which the Czech Republic has pledged to achieve. According to the ministry, upgrading the Army’s combat capabilities to match modern technological standards is particularly urgent given the ongoing aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

The Leopard 2 series is a popular choice among NATO members, providing interoperability and facilitating joint defense initiatives. In contrast, the Czech Army’s existing fleet of T-72M4 CZ tanks, of which 30 are currently operational, is unique to the Czech Republic, creating limitations in maintenance and shared operational capability.

Leopard 2A4 tanks are known for their firepower, maneuverability, and off-road capabilities, including deep wading through water obstacles. They are equipped to engage enemy tanks, light and medium armored vehicles, as well as infantry targets with high precision and lethality.

The Ministry of Defense has also announced that ongoing negotiations with Germany may result in the procurement of the latest Leopard 2A8 version. If successful, the Czech Republic could acquire 61 units of the upgraded model in various configurations, with an option to procure an additional 16 units in the future. This would represent a significant enhancement in the Czech Army’s armored capabilities.