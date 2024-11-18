Czech DITA howitzers spotted on Ukraine’s battlefield

The first images of Czech-made 155mm/L45 DITA self-propelled howitzers in the armament of the National Guard of Ukraine have emerged in social media.

These howitzers, produced by Excalibur Army and mounted on a Tatra 815 chassis, have garnered attention for their advanced firepower and mobility, which can significantly enhance the capabilities of Ukrainian forces.

A total of 15 DITA howitzers have been acquired by Ukraine, funded by the Netherlands in a bid to support Ukrainian defense initiatives. The Netherlands purchased nine units for Ukraine in February 2024, followed by an additional six in October 2024. These acquisitions highlight the sustained commitment of international partners to bolster Ukraine’s defense capacity as it continues to counter external threats.

The Czech DITA self-propelled howitzer is a notable advancement in the 155mm artillery category, combining both mobility and power. Mounted on the versatile Tatra 815 chassis, the system is designed to operate in diverse terrains, making it suitable for Ukraine’s varied battlefield environments. The fully automated turret and integrated fire control systems enable faster response times and precise targeting, critical capabilities given the high demands of modern artillery operations.

These self-propelled howitzers were produced by Excalibur Army, a Czech defense manufacturer known for its modern artillery systems and military vehicles. The choice of the Tatra 815 chassis is particularly notable for its durability and off-road capability, which enhances the overall efficiency of the artillery units.

The purchase and deployment of these howitzers come at a time when Ukraine is in need of advanced artillery solutions to strengthen its positions. The modern design of the DITA system offers considerable advantages, including automated ammunition loading and targeting features, which reduce crew fatigue and increase operational tempo compared to traditional manual systems.