Czech Air Force receives latest version of C295 airlifter

The Czech Air Force has taken delivery of the latest version of the Airbus C295 medium airlifter on 19 May.

According to the Czech Ministry of Defense, on the night of May 19, 2021, the first of two Airbus C295MW military transport aircraft ordered for the Czech Air Force (tail number “0481”, serial number 172) arrived at the Prague-Kbely airfield.

The new aircraft, built at Airbus Defense and Space in Seville, Spain, was the first of the new C295MW configuration, equipped with winglets.

The C295MW aircraft, in addition to winglets, also have modified Pratt & Whitney Canada PW127G engines, updated avionics, navigation and communications systems, a modern flight planning system, satellite communications and data transmission systems. It is stated that the C295MW has a payload of 900-1000 kg more than the previous modification of the C295M, the fuel consumption is 3-4% less, the service ceiling is 1400 m higher and has improved characteristics for flights in hot or high altitude conditions.

The new C295MW medium airlifters were ordered in December 2019. Together with this agreement, an additional contract was also signed for the upgrade of the four C295s currently in operation with the Czech Air Force.

The agreement takes the Czech Air Force’s total C295 fleet up to six aircraft.