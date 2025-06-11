Coherent to build high-energy laser for US Navy

The U.S. Office of Naval Research has awarded a $29.9 million contract to Coherent Aerospace & Defense for the development of advanced pulsed fiber lasers and directed-energy subsystems under the SONGBOW project, the Department of Defense confirmed this week.

According to the contract announcement, Coherent will design and integrate high-powered laser components, including the development of a 400-kilowatt directed-energy subsystem by combining a 50-kW laser with a precision beam-control assembly. The work will support both remote sensing and illumination missions, as well as high-energy applications for future Navy and Marine Corps operational needs.

The contract is structured as a cost-plus-fixed-fee agreement and includes a 20-month base period, followed by an 11-month and an 18-month option, which will run concurrently. The full project is expected to be completed by January 2027.

Initial funding includes $12.88 million in Fiscal Year 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E) funds, which were obligated at the time of award. The funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

Coherent Aerospace & Defense, headquartered in Murrieta, California, will perform all contract work at its in-state facilities. The company is known for its vertically integrated approach to photonic systems, providing U.S.-sourced components ranging from semiconductors and fiber optics to laser assemblies and beam directors.

The company’s website highlighted its ability to meet the complex technical demands of directed energy systems, stating it provides “high-performance components, including precision optics, high-damage threshold coatings, optomechanical assemblies, components, amplifiers, and lasers.”

Coherent says its vertically integrated model allows it to engineer and deliver reliable solutions for compact, high-power systems tailored for drone defense and other threat environments.

The Navy contract was awarded through a competitive process under the long-range Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) for Navy and Marine Corps Science and Technology. The number of total proposals submitted was not disclosed.

The SONGBOW initiative is part of a broader U.S. Department of the Navy effort to accelerate the development and fielding of next-generation directed-energy systems that can support a wide range of missions—from counter-drone operations to precision strike support and maritime area defense.

High-energy laser weapons are expected to complement traditional kinetic systems in future maritime engagements by offering lower per-shot costs, deeper magazines, and scalable effects against fast, small, or swarming threats. However, the development of such systems places heavy demands on every component—from optics to thermal management—and requires a high level of technical maturity.