China tests fiber-optic drones inspired by Ukraine war

By Dylan Malyasov
screengrab from video posted to social media

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has begun testing advanced fiber-optic drones, signaling a new phase in unmanned aerial system (UAS) development aimed at overcoming electronic warfare defenses.

Chinese state TV images captured during evaluations by the 81st Group Army, Central Theater Command, suggest that the PLA is integrating lessons learned from the war in Ukraine into its drone program.

These fiber-optic drones, unlike traditional First-Person View (FPV) drones, use a lightweight fiber optic cable to transmit signals between the drone and its operator, bypassing radio frequencies that are vulnerable to electronic jamming.

Sam Cranny-Evans of Calibre Defence explained that this feature makes fiber-optic drones “unjammable,” a critical advantage in modern conflict environments where electronic countermeasures are common. “The signal is now unjammable. Soldiers must rely on physical measures like finding cover or shooting down the drone to counter it,” Cranny-Evans noted.

The fiber-optic connection in the PLA’s drones allows for higher bandwidth transmission, reduced latency, and improved video quality, which significantly enhances targeting accuracy.

Calibre Defence reports that these drones are increasingly seen in battlefield footage and pose a growing challenge for traditional defense systems. The direct cable link ensures that even in environments saturated with EW signals, operators maintain full control over the drone, providing a consistent feed for precision strikes.

The development comes as the PLA continues to expand its unmanned systems portfolio, focusing on resilience against jamming and signal disruption. While traditional FPVs remain effective for short-range missions, fiber-optic drones could offer extended operational reliability in contested electronic environments, a capability that could prove decisive in future conflicts.

