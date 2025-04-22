China equips airborne fighting vehicles with active protection systems

China has been observed upgrading its airborne infantry fighting vehicles with advanced active protection systems, in a move that analysts suggest underscores preparations for potential high-intensity conflict, including a possible future operation targeting Taiwan.

Recent footage shared on the Chinese social media platform Weibo shows modernized ZBD-03 airborne infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) outfitted with what appears to be the GL6 active protection system (APS) mounted on their turrets.

This follows previous sightings of similar vehicles in service with the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF), equipped with these defense systems.

The GL6, developed by China for hard-kill defense, is designed to intercept and neutralize incoming anti-tank projectiles, including guided missiles and other munitions aimed at penetrating vehicle armor. The system functions by detecting an incoming threat through radar sensors, cueing turreted launchers to fire explosive interceptors that either destroy the projectile or divert its trajectory.

PLA Boosts Airborne Capabilities with Next-Gen IFV Featuring Advanced Active Protection System | The new #PLA Airborne Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) with an integrated Active Protection System (APS) is a significant upgrade to #China’s military capabilities. Developed by… pic.twitter.com/4orA01CREk — NexDef (@nex_def) March 11, 2025

This approach aligns with global trends in modern armored warfare, where active protection systems are increasingly seen as essential for survivability on the battlefield.

Comparable systems include Israel’s Trophy APS, combat-tested and widely fielded by Israeli Defense Forces and several NATO militaries. The Trophy system, developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, has set a benchmark for hard-kill APS designs worldwide, combining sensor arrays with interceptor projectiles to defeat a range of threats.

China’s GL-6 active protection system (APS) tests has been released. The program includes intercepting top-down and horizontal attacks. The GL-6 system is designed to counter various threats, including ATGMs and RPGs, even those launched from drones. pic.twitter.com/w8Pwg9126v — Clash Report (@clashreport) February 7, 2025

The recent outfitting of ZBD-03 IFVs with the GL6 suggests a particular emphasis by Beijing on enhancing the combat survivability of its airborne forces. The ZBD-03, a light, air-droppable fighting vehicle, is expected to play a frontline role in any amphibious or air assault operation, notably in scenarios involving Taiwan.

Observers point to this rapid modernization as a sign that Chinese military leadership prioritizes the airborne units, which would likely be at the spearhead of any cross-strait conflict. The integration of systems like the GL6 could prove critical in countering Taiwan’s modern anti-tank defenses and supporting China’s combined-arms strategy, which increasingly includes the use of unmanned aerial systems, such as loitering munitions or “kamikaze drones.”

The deployment of these advanced capabilities comes at a time of heightened military tension in the region, as China continues to assert its claims over Taiwan and expand its military footprint.