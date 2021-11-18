California start-ups to develop new aviation fuel for supersonic military aircraft

Exosonic, Inc., an aviation firm focused on supersonic aircraft development, announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with carbon transformation company Twelve to work cooperatively to expand Twelve’s sustainable aviation fuel to be 100% compatible with Exosonic’s supersonic jet engines.

According to a company news release, support and funding from the United States Air Force (USAF) have allowed the two California-based start-ups to accelerate their growth and research.

Exosonic and Twelve are working with the USAF through independent small business innovation research (SBIR) contracts sponsored by the Air Force Research Laboratory. Most recently, Twelve announced that the USAF supported the production of the first fossil-free jet fuel from carbon dioxide (CO2) electrolysis called E-Jet, demonstrating a scalable, energy-efficient path to the de-fossilization of global commercial and military aviation. In addition, Exosonic has received USAF support to develop and modify the company’s commercial supersonic airliner to serve as an executive transport vehicle.

“We’re excited to partner with Twelve, an innovative company developing the carbon-neutral jet fuel of the future,” says Norris Tie, CEO and co-founder of Exosonic. “We believe the aviation industry needs to move towards more sustainable solutions. Exosonic looks forward to working with Twelve to include their fuel in our quiet supersonic airliner and across all of our supersonic UAV product lines. Exosonic must be sustainable from Day 1, and our partnership is a great start to that vision.”

“Shifting our global economy away from fossil fuels requires an all hands on deck approach. This is especially true when it comes to air travel, which is one of the hardest-to-abate sectors. Creating a drop-in ready jet fuel from CO2 enables aviation that can ultimately become carbon neutral. Partnering with Exosonic will enable long distance, supersonic aviation while minimizing emissions,” said Nicholas Flanders, Twelve co-founder and CEO.