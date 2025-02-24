Bundeswehr to receive next-gen communications vehicle

The German Army has selected General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) for the procurement of a vehicle-based long-range telecommunications network as part of the Bundeswehr’s modernization efforts.

The contract includes the delivery of up to 256 PIRANHA 5 vehicles, with an initial batch of 58 vehicles valued in the three-digit million range. The first series vehicles are scheduled for delivery in 2026.

GDELS is collaborating with German defense company Rheinmetall, which serves as the prime contractor for the entire project. The PIRANHA 5 will be equipped with a 15-meter telescopic mast system, transforming it into a highly mobile and armored connectivity node within the Tactical Wide Area Network (TaWAN).

To ensure the system’s technical and logistical sustainment, GDELS will establish a system support center in Neubrandenburg, Germany. This facility will be responsible for maintaining operational readiness and providing continuous support for the new communication vehicles.

“We are very grateful and proud about the trust the Bundeswehr and our industrial partner has bestowed upon GDELS. We will deliver first PIRANHA 5 series vehicles already next year and establish manufacturing and sustainment capabilities in Germany,” stated Dr. Thomas Kauffmann, Vice President and Managing Director of GDELS–Deutschland.

Antonio J. Bueno, President of GDELS, emphasized the company’s commitment to the project: “The undertaken effort is demonstrating GDELS’ strong commitment as a reliable partner for the Bundeswehr and Germany. We look forward to this opportunity and to reinforcing our dedication to this important home market.”