type here...

Bundeswehr to receive next-gen communications vehicle

NewsArmyPRESS RELEASES
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Photo courtesy of GDELS

The German Army has selected General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) for the procurement of a vehicle-based long-range telecommunications network as part of the Bundeswehr’s modernization efforts.

The contract includes the delivery of up to 256 PIRANHA 5 vehicles, with an initial batch of 58 vehicles valued in the three-digit million range. The first series vehicles are scheduled for delivery in 2026.

GDELS is collaborating with German defense company Rheinmetall, which serves as the prime contractor for the entire project. The PIRANHA 5 will be equipped with a 15-meter telescopic mast system, transforming it into a highly mobile and armored connectivity node within the Tactical Wide Area Network (TaWAN).

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

To ensure the system’s technical and logistical sustainment, GDELS will establish a system support center in Neubrandenburg, Germany. This facility will be responsible for maintaining operational readiness and providing continuous support for the new communication vehicles.

“We are very grateful and proud about the trust the Bundeswehr and our industrial partner has bestowed upon GDELS. We will deliver first PIRANHA 5 series vehicles already next year and establish manufacturing and sustainment capabilities in Germany,” stated Dr. Thomas Kauffmann, Vice President and Managing Director of GDELS–Deutschland.

Antonio J. Bueno, President of GDELS, emphasized the company’s commitment to the project: “The undertaken effort is demonstrating GDELS’ strong commitment as a reliable partner for the Bundeswehr and Germany. We look forward to this opportunity and to reinforcing our dedication to this important home market.”

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Ukraine hits Russian bomber bases with drone swarm

Dylan Malyasov -
Ukraine has launched what appears to be its largest drone-based operation to date, striking two key Russian air bases that house strategic bombers used...

New tanks for Libya, old trucks for Russian troops

Army

Explosions reported at Russian nuclear sub base

Maritime Security

India confirms fighter jet losses in clash with Pakistan

Aviation

Chinese-made laser weapon spotted in Russian arsenal

Army

Ukraine details drone strike on Russian strategic bombers

Aviation
Change privacy settings

© 2025 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.