BrahMos missile debris found in India after Pakistan strike

Debris believed to be from a BrahMos surface-to-surface missile was discovered in India’s Rajasthan state, following a recent Indian Air Force night raid on targets in Pakistan.

The missile remains were initially misidentified as part of a Pakistani HQ-9 air defense system interceptor, but closer examination revealed a different origin.

According to images from the crash site, the debris includes components marked with the designation “P-SK-310,” a Russian designation associated with the BrahMos (PJ-10) missile system.

Experts have noted multiple Cyrillic inscriptions and parts characteristic of the BrahMos, suggesting the missile was assembled using Russian-origin components.

#Pakistan / #India 🇵🇰🇮🇳: Locals found debris from a booster section of a missile that fell into Indian territory. Seemingly Indian Forces used “BrahMos” (PJ-10) Supersonic Cruise Missile made by #Russia 🇷🇺 and #India 🇮🇳 —СК310 (SK310) markings can be noted. pic.twitter.com/sryTMHdk2x — War Noir (@war_noir) May 7, 2025

Indian officials have not issued a formal statement, but analysts say the recovered booster component strongly indicates that India used the BrahMos missile system during its retaliatory strike on Bhawalpur.

The operation followed a deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir that claimed 26 lives, for which New Delhi held Islamabad responsible. In response, India launched coordinated precision strikes across the border.

The BrahMos, a joint venture between India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya, is one of the fastest cruise missiles in the world. Capable of flying at speeds up to Mach 3, it has been deployed in various configurations by India’s Army, Navy, and Air Force.

The presence of missile parts on Indian soil suggests that one of the weapons used in the strike may have malfunctioned or been intercepted, with the remnants falling back inside Indian territory.