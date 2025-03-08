type here...

Bradley A4E1 gets $8.4M software upgrade

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo courtesy of US Army

BAE Systems Land & Armaments LP, based in San Jose, California, has received an $8.46 million contract modification from the U.S. Army for further development of vehicle version identification software for the Bradley in the A4E1 ECP armored vehicle variant.

This modification expands upon the existing contract W56HZV-22-C-0072, with completion anticipated by March 13, 2026.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Defense, funding for the contract modification, totaling approximately $8.46 million, will come from the Army’s fiscal year 2025 procurement budget for weapons and tracked combat vehicles.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Bradley M2 A4E1, developed by BAE Systems, incorporates advanced technologies aimed at enhancing survivability, mobility, and lethality in response to contemporary combat scenarios. Among its critical upgrades is an active protection system designed to counter incoming threats, significantly enhancing occupant safety.

Mobility improvements enable the Bradley M2A4E1 to perform effectively across challenging terrains and rapidly adapt to changing operational environments. Its established hull structure provides continued protection for soldiers, with further enhancements to mobility and environmental control systems ensuring effective operation under extreme conditions.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russia: Western armor falls short in combat

Dylan Malyasov -
In a recent interview, Sergey Chemezov, CEO of Russian defense and technology giant Rostec, offered critical assessments of Western armored vehicles used by Ukrainian...

Why Russian troops don’t trust their armor

Army

If China moves, Russia falls

Defense & Security

Israeli fighter jets destroy ballistic missiles in Iran

Army

Israel destroys Iranian modern air defense systems

Army

U.S. braces for possible Iranian strikes

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2025 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.