Boeing delivers first CH-47F Block II to US Army

In support of the U.S. Army’s ongoing modernization efforts, Boeing has delivered the first CH-47F Block II Chinook.

As noted by the company, this delivery is part of a broader plan to modernize up to 465 Chinooks in the Army’s fleet to the new Block II configuration.

“The CH-47F Block II provides capability improvements allowing the U.S. Army to lift more, fly farther and maintain their aircraft better than ever before,” said Heather McBryan, vice president and program manager of Cargo Programs at Boeing. “This modernization program enables the battle-tested Chinook to play a key role in multi-domain operations going forward.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The CH-47F Block II features several enhancements, including an improved drivetrain, a reinforced airframe, and an enhanced fuel system. These upgrades increase the helicopter’s maximum gross weight by an additional 4,000 pounds and extend its mission radius for nearly all payloads. The new design also allows for future technology upgrades, ensuring the aircraft remains adaptable to evolving combat requirements.

“As the Army’s Heavy Lift platform of tomorrow, the CH-47F Block II provides increased capability while continuing support of the Army’s requirement to remain strategically responsive across the full spectrum of operations,” said Viva Kelly, U.S. Army Cargo Helicopters acting project manager.

In addition to enhanced performance, the Block II program improves aircraft sustainment. The new rotor system’s increased reliability reduces the need for unscheduled maintenance, and the simplified fuel system enhances sustainment efficiency, thereby lowering maintenance burdens and costs.

The CH-47F Block II restores payload capacity lost over years due to mission equipment package (MEP) growth and improves flight control systems. These upgrades collectively deliver better aircraft performance, reduce the maintenance workload, and enhance crew safety. The upgrade also anticipates future Chinook increments to meet combat requirements, accommodating additional weight from new MEPs over time.