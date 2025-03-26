Boeing breaks PAC-3 seeker production record

Boeing announced on Tuesday that it has reached a new milestone in its production of Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missile seekers, delivering over 500 units in 2024 and setting fresh monthly and annual production records in early 2025.

The PAC-3 seeker is a key component in one of the world’s most capable air defense systems, enabling interceptors to track and destroy advanced airborne threats, including ballistic and cruise missiles. Boeing says the recent production surge reflects growing global demand for the system’s advanced missile defense capabilities.

“We know that service members and civilians are increasingly depending on us to deliver this critical component for the world’s best air defense system,” said Jim Bryan, director of Integrated Air & Missile Defense at Boeing. “This capability exemplifies our air and missile defense expertise, which we can leverage to address major challenges, such as America’s next-generation homeland defense shield and more.”

According to Boeing, the company expects to further increase production through 2025. A new 35,000-square-foot facility expansion, slated for completion this spring, is intended to support additional capacity once operational.

The PAC-3 seeker program has seen major investments over the past several years. Boeing has upgraded its manufacturing lines with automated inspection systems and robotic soldering equipment, refined production controls for higher quality output, and expanded its supplier base to create a more flexible and resilient supply chain.

Boeing produces the seeker assemblies as a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin, the prime contractor for the PAC-3 missile. The system is currently in use by 17 countries, including recent deliveries to Ukraine.

The PAC-3 remains a key part of integrated air and missile defense strategies worldwide. As threats from ballistic and cruise missiles continue to grow, particularly in Europe and the Indo-Pacific, demand for interceptors and their key components is likely to remain high.