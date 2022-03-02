Wednesday, March 2, 2022
type here...

Bellingcat identified missile that Russia used to strike on Kharkiv

NewsAviationSpace Force
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

The executive director of investigative journalism website Bellingcat, Christo Grozev said that the Russian Army used 3M14 Kalibr land-attack cruise missile to strike on Kharkiv.

“We enhanced the CCTV images from the moment the missile hit the cultural/administrative building in Kharkiv. It matches the countours and dimensions of 3M54-1 Kalibr [3M14 Kalibr]. Obviously, Ukraine has no such missiles,” said Grozev.

The 3M14 Kalibr is a Russian land-attack cruise missile, also known as Klub (Club), The missile has an estimated range of around 1,500 to 2,500 km and has become a mainstay in the Russian Navy’s ground-strike capabilities.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Ukrainian authorities say Russian missile attacks have hit the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, including the regional administration building at Freedom Square.

At least 10 people were killed and 35 more were injured, local authorities have said.

The attack came as Ukraine’s president said Russia was committing war crimes.

Despite overwhelming evidence of an indiscriminate bombardment of the city, Russia continues to deny its military is hitting civilian targets.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine