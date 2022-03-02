Bellingcat identified missile that Russia used to strike on Kharkiv

The executive director of investigative journalism website Bellingcat, Christo Grozev said that the Russian Army used 3M14 Kalibr land-attack cruise missile to strike on Kharkiv.

“We enhanced the CCTV images from the moment the missile hit the cultural/administrative building in Kharkiv. It matches the countours and dimensions of 3M54-1 Kalibr [3M14 Kalibr]. Obviously, Ukraine has no such missiles,” said Grozev.

The 3M14 Kalibr is a Russian land-attack cruise missile, also known as Klub (Club), The missile has an estimated range of around 1,500 to 2,500 km and has become a mainstay in the Russian Navy’s ground-strike capabilities.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Ukrainian authorities say Russian missile attacks have hit the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, including the regional administration building at Freedom Square.

We enhanced the CCTV images from the moment the missile hit the cultural/administrative building in Kharkiv. It matches the countours and dimensions of 3M54-1 Kalibr. Obviously, Ukraine has no such missiles. https://t.co/cQVPmgDvVt pic.twitter.com/MG82sZ4PTz — Christo Grozev (@christogrozev) March 2, 2022

At least 10 people were killed and 35 more were injured, local authorities have said.

The attack came as Ukraine’s president said Russia was committing war crimes.

Despite overwhelming evidence of an indiscriminate bombardment of the city, Russia continues to deny its military is hitting civilian targets.