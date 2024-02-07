BAE Systems unveils mystery drone at arms fair

BAE Systems, Britain’s biggest defense company, has unveiled a mock-up of its mystery Uncrewed Air System (UAS) at the World Defense Show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The company has publicly shown its new drone concept for the first time. The design of this novel aerial platform is shrouded in secrecy.

Details regarding the new UAS weren’t revealed, with neither its name nor specific capabilities disclosed. However, BAE Systems confirmed that the aircraft is a medium-sized UAS intended to complement existing forces in attack, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), and air control.

The UAS boasts a unique design characterized by a single jet engine and a diamond-shaped delta wing. The rear fuselage incorporates slanted vertical tails, with the engine exhaust positioned deep between them.

ينطلق غدا #معرض_الدفاع_العالمي بنسخته الثانية، ندعوكم لزيارة واستكشاف جناحنا النوعي الذي يعكس تطلعاتنا نحو التقدم والتطور في عالم الدفاع والتقنية، وفرصة المشاركة في تجارب تفاعلية ورؤية أحدث المنتجات والحلول المبتكرة. نستقبلكم في قاعة 1 جناح 12#للغد_نستعد pic.twitter.com/RrVZcO5wbh — BAE Systems KSA (@BAESystemsKSA) February 3, 2024

While specific details about this new platform’s capabilities and operational potential remain undisclosed, their unveiling signals a significant step forward in the evolution of the company’s unmanned aerial systems.