BAE Systems unveils mystery drone at arms fair

By Dylan Malyasov
Source: BAE Systems

BAE Systems, Britain’s biggest defense company, has unveiled a mock-up of its mystery Uncrewed Air System (UAS) at the World Defense Show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The company has publicly shown its new drone concept for the first time. The design of this novel aerial platform is shrouded in secrecy.

Details regarding the new UAS weren’t revealed, with neither its name nor specific capabilities disclosed. However, BAE Systems confirmed that the aircraft is a medium-sized UAS intended to complement existing forces in attack, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), and air control.

The UAS boasts a unique design characterized by a single jet engine and a diamond-shaped delta wing. The rear fuselage incorporates slanted vertical tails, with the engine exhaust positioned deep between them.

While specific details about this new platform’s capabilities and operational potential remain undisclosed, their unveiling signals a significant step forward in the evolution of the company’s unmanned aerial systems.

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog.

