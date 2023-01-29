BAE Systems successfully integrates Akeron missile into CV90

BAE Systems with pan-European missile maker MBDA successfully integrated a fifth-generation tactical combat missile into the CV90 fighting vehicle.

As noted by the MBDA, the Akeron MP missile has been fired from the BAE Systems Hägglunds CV90 infantry combat vehicle at a test range in Northern Sweden, in the presence of representatives of the Swedish Armed Forces.

The company says the Akeron MP is a unique family of fifth-generation tactical combat missiles incorporating the latest technologies in terms of high-resolution multi-band imagers, multi-effect warheads (anti-tank, anti-infrastructure, anti-personnel), data-links, and multi-mode guidance algorithms based on AI techniques. CV90 is a highly capable modern infantry fighting vehicle featuring an advanced integrated combat system linked to wider battlefield management systems.

The combination of Akeron MP/LYNKEUS and the CV90 combat system offers a unique capability for target engagement in complex environments (forested, urban etc.) through the combination of either immediate target locking of AKERON in lock-on before launch (LOBL) mode, or target acquisition in-flight in lock-on after launch (LOAL) mode, all this made possible by the information provided to the crew by the CV90 combat system. This ability of AKERON to engage tanks at ranges of 4km, with the option for collaborative combat through the CV90 combat system with a LYNKEUS integrated micro-UAV for scouting is unique.

The firing conditions for the trial were set to highlight the complementarity of the CV90 advanced combat system with the unique capability of Akeron MP / LYNKEUS, and with regards to winter combat conditions in the Nordic country; with a successful lock-on before launch (LOBL) in TV band.