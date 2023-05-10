Austrian army orders 1,375 German-made logistic vehicles

German defense conglomerate Rheinmetall on Wednesday announced that Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles has signed a framework agreement with the Austrian procurement organization Bundesbeschaffung GmbH Wien to supply various logistics vehicles for the Austrian Armed Forces.

According to a press release, encompassing the delivery of up to 1,375 HX, TGS and TGM vehicles, the framework agreement runs for seven years. Potential order volume could reach up to €525 million.

The Austrian government’s request for tenders comprised a total of 23 lots, of which six were earmarked for the military. Given the various technical requirements for the lots, Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles (RMMV) proposed vehicles from the TGM, TGS and HX model series with different axle configurations. RMMV’s proposal also included a variety of build-on systems such as cranes, platforms and tippers as well as roll-off, swap body and snow removal systems. RMMV received the go-ahead to supply Austria with all six lots of military vehicles.

“We’re very proud to be supplying the Austrian armed forces with state-of-the-art truck systems built at our plant in Vienna”, says Michael Wittlinger, chairman of the board of management of Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles. “Our claim at Rheinmetall is to equip those who stand up for our security in the best possible way. We are convinced that our vehicles will protect, support and satisfy Austrian soldiers in the best possible way.”

Procurement of the logistic vehicles is part of a comprehensive modernization of the Austrian Army. “From now until the year 2029, €560 million will be invested in modernizing 170 armored vehicles, including 58 Leopard 2 A4 main battle tanks and 112 Ulan infantry fighting vehicles”, declares Austrian defence minister Klaudia Tanner. ”Following the €873 million invested in procuring 36 AW169 ‚Lion‘ helicopters, this is the next big step in achieving a modern Army. Concrete steps like this are making the slogan ‘Mission Forward!’ a reality”, insists Tanner.

The Austrian armed forces have long been a very good customer of RMMV. They already successfully operate various vehicles from the company’s TGM, TGS and HX model series. Today, over 200 vehicles from the TGM model series with a double cabin and interchangeable build-on systems are in service. Furthermore, during the next few years, vehicles from the HX series with a three-sided tipper and rear-mounted crane will be delivered, as will vehicles from the TGS 8×8 series equipped with a Palfinger hook system. Since the end of 2021, the Austrian military has been using RMMV’s integrated armoured cabin, which, depending on requirements, can be mounted on existing HX trucks in very short order.

RMMV is a joint venture owned by Rheinmetall AG, which holds a 51% stake in the company, and MAN Truck & Bus SE, with the remaining 49% share.