Armenia to receive CAESAR howitzers from France

By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu

France and Armenia have signed a contract for the supply of French CAESAR self-propelled howitzers, announced French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu on social media platform X.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Lecornu and his Armenian counterpart Suren Papikyan at Eurosatory, one of Europe’s largest defense industry exhibitions.

The CAESAR (CAmion Équipé d’un Système d’ARtillerie) howitzers are known for their mobility and precision, making them a valuable addition to Armenia’s defense capabilities. This contract signifies the strengthening of defense relations between France and Armenia, with a focus on enhancing Armenia’s artillery power.

In a notable development, KNDS France, the manufacturer of CAESAR, will increase its production capacity to 144 guns per year within 10 months. This expansion will not only meet the needs of Armenia but also support European NATO partners and Ukraine.

Photo by French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu

