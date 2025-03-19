type here...

Algerian fighter jet crashes, pilot killed

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Captures via X

An Algerian Su-30 fighter jet has crashed in the country’s Adrar province, resulting in the death of the pilot, according to local reports.

The incident occurred on March 18, and footage shared on social media shows a large column of smoke rising from the crash site.

While official sources have identified the aircraft as a Su-30, some reports suggest that the crashed jet may have been a newly acquired single-seat Su-35, a model that Algeria recently received from Russia. This claim has not been independently verified, and no official confirmation has been provided by Algerian authorities.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Algeria has been modernizing its air force, and reports of Su-35 acquisitions have circulated in recent months. A video previously posted by the user “Algerian Star Ship” showed what appeared to be an Su-35 flying over Algeria, further fueling speculation about its introduction into the country’s fleet.

Despite this, no conclusive evidence has emerged confirming that the crashed jet was an Su-35 rather than a Su-30.

Captures via X

The Algerian military has yet to release an official statement clarifying the exact model of the downed aircraft or the circumstances leading to the crash.

Investigations into the incident are reportedly underway.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Germany to equip hypersonic spaceplane with missiles

Dylan Malyasov -
German Diehl Defence and POLARIS Raumflugzeuge GmbH have signed an exclusive cooperation agreement to develop an unmanned airborne strike platform equipped with IRIS-T missiles,...

Final Independence-class ship clears trials

Maritime Security

Israeli Air Force destroys more Iranian fighter jets

Aviation

Ukrainian Navy blows up Russian landing craft

Maritime Security

U.S. Army to get more Sgt Stout air defense systems

Army

Australian-built Ghost Bat clears new flight milestone

Aviation
Change privacy settings

© 2025 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.