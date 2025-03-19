Algerian fighter jet crashes, pilot killed

An Algerian Su-30 fighter jet has crashed in the country’s Adrar province, resulting in the death of the pilot, according to local reports.

The incident occurred on March 18, and footage shared on social media shows a large column of smoke rising from the crash site.

While official sources have identified the aircraft as a Su-30, some reports suggest that the crashed jet may have been a newly acquired single-seat Su-35, a model that Algeria recently received from Russia. This claim has not been independently verified, and no official confirmation has been provided by Algerian authorities.

Algeria has been modernizing its air force, and reports of Su-35 acquisitions have circulated in recent months. A video previously posted by the user “Algerian Star Ship” showed what appeared to be an Su-35 flying over Algeria, further fueling speculation about its introduction into the country’s fleet.

An Algerian military jet crashed in Algeria’s Adrar province, killing the pilot. pic.twitter.com/OXSsO4dyHE — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 19, 2025

Despite this, no conclusive evidence has emerged confirming that the crashed jet was an Su-35 rather than a Su-30.

The Algerian military has yet to release an official statement clarifying the exact model of the downed aircraft or the circumstances leading to the crash.

Investigations into the incident are reportedly underway.