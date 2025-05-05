Airbus and Shield AI transform UH-72 helicopter into drone

Airbus U.S. Space & Defense and Shield AI have entered a strategic agreement to integrate Shield AI’s Hivemind autonomy software into the Airbus MQ-72C Logistics Connector, an unmanned adaptation of the UH-72 Lakota helicopter.

The partnership aims to enhance the aircraft’s operational flexibility by enabling autonomous flight in support of future U.S. Marine Corps logistics missions.

The collaboration falls under the Marine Corps’ Aerial Logistics Connector (ALC) program, which seeks to develop uncrewed platforms capable of operating in contested environments. The companies will test Hivemind autonomy software in combination with Airbus’ Helionix avionics suite to support a range of advanced autonomous missions.

“The Lakota is a proven multi-mission platform that is ready to support unmanned operations in austere environments,” said Robert Geckle, Chairman and CEO of Airbus U.S. Space & Defense. “Pairing our aircraft with next-generation autonomy software opens new mission possibilities for the warfighter and allied forces worldwide.”

Shield AI’s Hivemind system allows aircraft to operate independently of GPS, communications, or human input in complex environments. The companies plan to incrementally scale the system’s autonomous capabilities through a series of operational test events.

“Airbus is a world-class partner with a strong track record of delivering reliable systems for the warfighter,” said Ryan Tseng, CEO of Shield AI. “The Lakota has been a mainstay of military aviation for years. Integrating Hivemind onto this aircraft shows how autonomy can rapidly enhance proven systems to meet the demands of today’s missions.”

Airbus U.S. is currently in the second year of the ALC Middle Tier of Acquisition (MTA) Rapid Prototyping Program. The effort is focused on producing aircraft prototypes that can support experimental logistics missions under realistic operational conditions.

The Aerial Logistics Connector initiative is part of a broader Pentagon effort to build autonomous, resilient logistics networks in anticipation of distributed operations during future conflicts. With increasing interest in scalable uncrewed systems, the MQ-72C represents a step forward in reducing risk to personnel while maintaining critical supply lines.

Operational demonstrations and missionization will continue into the coming years, with the goal of transitioning the MQ-72C into a deployable solution for the Marine Corps and joint services.