Abandoned T-90 tank found at a garbage dump in Volgograd

An abandoned T-90 main battle tank was found at a garbage dump in Volgograd by local residents.

Images have emerged on social media showing what appears to be a T-90A tank of the Russian Armed Forces which was abandoned without any guard at a garbage dump near the airfield in the Kirovsky district of the city.

Local media said that the tank is not guarded by anyone, but it has not yet been disassembled by vandals and looters. They also found spare parts, tools, towing cables and tarpaulin covers in boxes next to the equipment.

The Russian military later stated that the tank had not been abandoned. They noted that T-90A had not been evacuated yet after preparations for the Army-2021 forum, for which the military was preparing a “tank waltz”. The department also added that the rest of combat vehicles have already been taken out.

The T-90 is a third-generation Russian main battle tank that entered service in 1993. It is manufactured by Uralvagonzavod in Nizhny Tagil, Russia.

The T-90A is a special version with welded turret and V-92S2 engine designed for the Russian Army.