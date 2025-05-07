Wreckage of Indian MiG-29 fighter found in Kashmir

An ejection seat believed to belong to an Indian Air Force MiG-29 fighter jet was discovered in the Indian-administered region of Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district.

Photos from the scene show a Russian-made Zvezda K-36DM ejection seat, a system used in India’s MiG-29 and Su-30MKI aircraft. Additionally, remnants of an RD-33 engine—standard on the MiG-29—were identified, confirming the aircraft type involved.

The crash site lies more than 90 kilometers from the Line of Control (LoC), suggesting the aircraft was struck at an unusually long range, prompting speculation about advanced beyond-visual-range (BVR) missile use in the current confrontation as PL-15.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Neither the Indian Air Force nor the Ministry of Defence has officially commented on the loss. However, the discovery follows a string of high-profile events triggered by India’s retaliatory strikes on Pakistani territory, reportedly in response to a deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir.

As noted by open-source analysts, this latest crash underscores the intensity and reach of the conflict, which has involved precision strikes, air-to-air engagements, and cruise missile use.

Pakistan has claimed responsibility for downing multiple Indian aircraft, though only the loss of one Rafale jet has been acknowledged by New Delhi thus far. The confirmed wreckage of a MiG-29 may point to further losses not yet publicly disclosed by Indian authorities.