Valhalla’s compact RWS passes 12.7mm live-fire test

Valhalla Turrets has successfully completed the first live-fire test of its LOKI Remote Weapon Station (RWS) with a 12.7mm caliber weapon.

The company announced the milestone on July 10, confirming that the trial focused on functional performance and system response under live conditions.

“The first live-fire test of the 12.7mm caliber on the LOKI remote weapon station has been successfully completed,” Valhalla Turrets said in a statement. “We would like to thank the Slovenska vojska [Slovenian Armed Forces] for their support during the testing process, and Atmolab for the optical sights.”

The LOKI RWS is designed to provide lightweight vehicles with a compact, flexible, and modular weapon station capable of integrating multiple calibers, ranging from 5.56mm to 12.7mm. The company said the system is optimized for tactical and logistics vehicles but can also serve as a secondary weapon system on larger platforms or as a stationary defense solution.

According to Valhalla Turrets, the LOKI system enables operators to engage targets up to 1,000 meters while remaining protected in the vehicle or a remote control location. Its modular design supports precision optics and weapon configurations tailored to user requirements.

The company noted that the system’s lightweight construction does not compromise reliability or performance. “LOKI RCWS is perfect for tactical or logistic vehicles and enables remote operation from a safe distance,” the company added.

Valhalla Turrets said the system can also be adapted for counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) roles, providing operators with enhanced versatility in modern battlefield environments.

As lightweight armored vehicles increasingly rely on advanced weapon stations, platforms like the LOKI are expected to attract interest from military and security organizations seeking compact, versatile solutions.