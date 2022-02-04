US State Department approves $4.2B sale of 16 F-16s to Jordan

The U.S. State Department has approved a possible $4.2 billion sale of 16 F-16C/D Block 70 aircraft to the government of Jordan, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced Thursday.

According to the DSCA, Jordan’s government asked to buy 12 F-16C Block 70s and F-16D Block 70 fighter jets with engines, weapon support, support equipment, spare and repair parts.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of a Major Non-NATO Ally that is an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East,” the announcement said.

The deal’s prime contractor will be Lockheed Martin, Greenville, South Carolina.

According to Airforce-technology.com, the F-16 Block 70 is the most advanced F-16 configuration that incorporates new capabilities and structural upgrades to ensure the fighter can operate until at least 2060. The upgrade increases new configuration’s structural life by 50% when compared to previous F-16 production standard.

The fighter provides a service life of 12,000 hours and offers interoperability with allies. It is equipped with Northrop Grumman’s advanced APG-83 AESA radar, and a new avionics architecture. The radar provides quicker all-weather targeting, while the enhanced target area detail and digital maps increase the situational awareness of pilots.