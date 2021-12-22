US State Department approves $125M Javelin missile sale to Lithuania

The U.S. State Department approved a possible Foreign Military Sale (FMS) $125 million deal Tuesday to sell Javelin portable anti-tank missiles to Lithuania.
According to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, the Government of Lithuania has asked to buy up to 230 Javelin FGM-148F missiles and 20 Javelin Command Launch Units (CLUs).
Also noted is that the original FMS case, valued at $28.23 million, included 111 Javelin FGM-148F missiles and 10 Javelin CLUs. Therefore, this notification is for a total of 341 Javelin FGM-148F missiles and 30 Javelin CLUs. Also included are battery chargers; Enhanced Producibility Basic Skills Trainer (EPBST); training; publications; support equipment; United States Government technical assistance; and other related elements of logistics and program support.
“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a NATO ally that is an important force for ensuring peace and stability in Europe,” according to the DSCA’s announcement.
The principal contractor will be Raytheon/Lockheed Martin Corporation Joint Venture, Orlando, FL, and Tucson, AZ.
The Javelin is a man-portable weapon that can defeat a broad spectrum of close combat threats providing fire-and-forget technology, which allows Soldiers the opportunity to engage a second target, according to the Army description for the system.