US State Department approves $125M Javelin missile sale to Lithuania

The U.S. State Department approved a possible Foreign Military Sale (FMS) $125 million deal Tuesday to sell Javelin portable anti-tank missiles to Lithuania.

According to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, the Government of Lithuania has asked to buy up to 230 Javelin FGM-148F missiles and 20 Javelin Command Launch Units (CLUs).

Also noted is that the original FMS case, valued at $28.23 million, included 111 Javelin FGM-148F missiles and 10 Javelin CLUs. Therefore, this notification is for a total of 341 Javelin FGM-148F missiles and 30 Javelin CLUs. Also included are battery chargers; Enhanced Producibility Basic Skills Trainer (EPBST); training; publications; support equipment; United States Government technical assistance; and other related elements of logistics and program support.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a NATO ally that is an important force for ensuring peace and stability in Europe,” according to the DSCA’s announcement.

The principal contractor will be Raytheon/Lockheed Martin Corporation Joint Venture, Orlando, FL, and Tucson, AZ.

The Javelin is a man-portable weapon that can defeat a broad spectrum of close combat threats providing fire-and-forget technology, which allows Soldiers the opportunity to engage a second target, according to the Army description for the system.