US Navy to receive more stealth anti-ship missiles

Kongsberg announced last week that it has received an order from Raytheon Missiles & Defense for Naval Strike Missiles (NSM) to the US Navy Over-The-Horizon Weapon System (OTH WS) program worth MNOK 1345 ($128 million).

The Over-The-Horizon Weapon System is a long-range, surface-to-surface missile employed by either the Littoral Combat Ship or the planned guided-missile frigate, intended to engage maritime targets both inside and beyond the firing unit’s radar horizon.

The OTH-WS is a stand-alone system consisting of an operator interface console, a naval strike missile, and a missile launching system, requiring minimal integration into the host platform.

The OTH-WS receives targeting data via tactical communications from combatant platforms or airborne sensors and requires no guidance after launch.

The order is related to the OTH WS framework agreement announced 31 May 2018. We have signed orders for MNOK 3 110 ($282 million) under this framework agreement.

“This is the largest Naval Strike Missiles-order from US Navy so far. This generates jobs and demand for increased production capacity, both for us and our suppliers. As announced at our CMD in June 2022, we have started a significant investment in a new missile production facility that will be finished in June next year,” said Eirik Lie, President of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.

Kongsberg’s NSM is a stealthy, subsonic, sea-skimming cruise missile with a range of around 100 miles primarily geared toward taking out enemy ships.

Norwegian firm Kongsberg designed the NSM, which it now builds in cooperation with American defense contractor Raytheon.