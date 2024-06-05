US Navy fighter spotted with SM-6 missile over California

A U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet was recently seen flying over California armed with an SM-6 long-range anti-aircraft guided missile, sparking interest and speculation within defense circles.

The sighting, captured in a photograph, has raised questions about the potential new capabilities of the Super Hornet and the broader strategic implications.

The Super Hornet, a versatile multirole fighter, is well-known for its ability to carry a wide range of weapons. However, the presence of the SM-6 missile, primarily used for air defense and anti-surface warfare, suggests an expanded operational role. The SM-6, developed by Raytheon for sea-based platforms, is capable of engaging a variety of threats, including aircraft, cruise missiles, and surface targets, making it a critical component of the U.S. Navy’s integrated defense strategy.

As noted by Raytheon, the SM-6 weapon is deployable on 60 surface ships, and the company has already delivered more than 500 missiles to the Navy.

Vampire Rhino with what looks like an AGM-84H/K SLAM-ER painted in the orange test paint. Maybe someone else can give a better ID of what it is? pic.twitter.com/kIMiWFXcBo — StinkJet (@StinkJet) June 3, 2024

This development aligns with ongoing efforts to enhance the Navy’s offensive and defensive capabilities, particularly in response to evolving global threats. Integrating the SM-6 onto the Super Hornet could provide the Navy with greater flexibility and a more robust response to diverse threats, enhancing the overall combat effectiveness of carrier strike groups.

The F/A-18E Super Hornet, an advanced variant of the original F/A-18, has been a mainstay of the U.S. Navy’s air wings. Its adaptability and proven performance make it a prime candidate for incorporating new technologies and weapon systems, such as the SM-6.

While the specific details of the mission or test flight remain undisclosed, the sighting has generated significant attention.