US Navy aircraft carrier conducted flight operations in North Aegean Sea

The U.S. Navy has announced that the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) conducted fixed-wing flight operations in the North Aegean Sea March 4-5.

Truman, flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (CSG), along with the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56); Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers, USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), USS Cole (DDG 67), USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109), USS Mitscher (DDG 57); Norwegian Royal Navy Fridjof Nansen-class frigate HNoMS Fridjtof Nansen (F310); and Italian Navy Bergamini-class guided-missile frigate ITS Carabiniere (F 593) supported NATO enhanced Air Policing missions, bolstering the defense of the NATO Alliance.

“Conducting enhanced Air Policing from North Aegean waters further illustrates NATO’s continued ability to share and pool existing capabilities,” said Rear Adm. Curt Renshaw, commander, Carrier Strike Group Eight. “We set out to prove that this dynamic employment of an Aircraft Carrier—in pretty restrictive waters—could be done, and in doing so, we have demonstrated the enduring U.S. commitment to Allies.”

Truman and embarked Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1 provide an inherently flexible naval force capable of maneuvering to meet emerging missions, deter potential adversaries, reassure Allies and Partners, and enhance security.

“The Truman and Carrier Air Wing One sailed into the northern Aegean Sea conducting fixed-wing flight operations to support NATO’s enhanced Air Policing mission, demonstrating our ability to operate dynamically throughout the theater,” said Capt. Gavin Duff, Truman’s commanding officer. “This team performed flawlessly as we continued to send a clear signal of our ironclad commitment to NATO.”

The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests in Europe and Africa.