US military restores World War II-era airfield

The U.S. Air Force has launched a major restoration project to bring a long-dormant World War II-era airfield on the island of Tinian back to operational status.

The 356th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group (ECEG), based at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, is leading the effort to unearth, restore, and improve North Field, a strategic site once used for B-29 bomber missions during the war.

The initiative is a trilateral collaboration between U.S. Air Force engineers, U.S. Navy Seabees, and U.S. Marine Corps engineering teams. According to officials, the project will provide an alternate location for flight operations should Andersen AFB become unsustainable during a conflict. Work has been ongoing as of February 23, 2025.

The Air Force has deployed two teams for the restoration: the 513th Expeditionary Red Horse Squadron and the 356th Expeditionary Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force Squadron. Together, they have cleared 99% of vegetation from runways, taxiways, and ramps while adhering to environmental protections for local wildlife and carefully handling unexploded ordnance left over from the war.

“This is the first time in decades that the military has laid asphalt on Tinian,” said Tech Sgt. Cesar Cortes, 513th ERHS crew lead. “The teamwork between Red Horse and joint service partners has been outstanding, and the experience gained here will be invaluable as we move on to larger-scale airfield rehabilitation.”

Along with runway restoration, engineers have reinforced structural walls, repaired roofs, paved roads, and improved sections of the flightline. Local island residents have also engaged with the project, marking a renewed U.S. military presence on the island.

North Field played a pivotal role in the Pacific theater of World War II, serving as the launch site for the Enola Gay and other B-29 bombers that conducted historic missions over Japan. The restoration effort signals its renewed strategic importance, ensuring that the U.S. military maintains flexible basing options in the Indo-Pacific region.

As tensions continue to rise in the Pacific, military officials emphasize the necessity of maintaining forward-deployed infrastructure. Once completed, North Field will enhance the multilateral capabilities of U.S. forces stationed in Guam and across the region, providing increased operational resilience and deterrence in an evolving security environment.