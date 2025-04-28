US Marines test new drone defense system in Philippines

The U.S. Marine Corps showcased its evolving air defense capabilities during Exercise Balikatan 25, engaging drone targets with the advanced XM914 30mm chain gun system integrated into the Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS).

The live-fire event took place on April 27 at Naval Station Leovigildo Gantioqui in the Philippines.

Marines from the 3rd Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, part of the 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment and 3rd Marine Division, participated in the Integrated Air and Missile Defense event, focusing on neutralizing aerial threats, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The training emphasized the critical role of MADIS, a mobile, ground-based air defense system, in providing expeditionary forces with a means to counter drone and missile attacks.

According to the Marine Corps, the use of MADIS in Balikatan highlights the growing necessity of layered air defense to address emerging threats in the Indo-Pacific.

The system employs the XM914 30mm chain gun as part of its counter-UAV toolkit, offering a rapid-fire, precision engagement capability against drones and other low-flying threats.

Exercise Balikatan is an annual bilateral military exercise involving U.S. and Philippine armed forces. It serves to enhance interoperability between the two countries and reinforce their commitment to mutual defense.

The 2025 iteration of Balikatan comes amid heightened tensions in the South China Sea, where both nations are increasing efforts to deter aggression and maintain stability.