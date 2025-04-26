US expands command training to Europe for first time

The U.S. Air Force’s premier operational-level command and control course has been conducted outside the United States for the first time, marking a pivotal step in strengthening allied air force cooperation.

According to a press release from the 505th Command & Control Wing, the Command and Control Warrior Advanced Course (C2WAC), traditionally held at Hurlburt Field, Florida, concluded its latest iteration at Royal Air Force Waddington in the United Kingdom, assembling nearly equal numbers of U.S. and coalition personnel.

“The significance of expanding C2WAC training outside the U.S. is a milestone in the course’s history and another positive step toward strengthening our partnerships with our international allies,” said Col. Ryan Hayde, commander of the 505th Command and Control Wing. “Increasing interoperability with our partners through integrated training allows for these collaborations and the sharing of expertise and resources, ultimately increasing the combat effectiveness of allied air forces.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

C2WAC, designed to advance operational-level planning expertise among experienced air component planners, prepares leaders to integrate joint and coalition capabilities across multiple warfighting domains.

🇬🇧🇦🇺🇺🇸For the first time, the Command and Control Warrior Advanced Course was delivered outside the 🇺🇸—at @RAFWaddington. With a nearly 50/50 split of U.S. & @RoyalAirForce & @AusAirForce students, C2WAC 25-3 strengthened allied planning skills across air, space, & cyber.

1/ pic.twitter.com/5Sot2eolRp — 505th Command & Control Wing (@505th_CCW) April 25, 2025

The course brought together instructors and students from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force, Royal Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, and civilian defense contractors. RAF Air Commodore Blythe Crawford, Air and Space Warfare Center commandant, sponsored the 705th Training Squadron’s mobile team, supporting instruction in an integrated multinational environment.

RAF Wing Commander Mark Still, the graduating course leader, highlighted the course’s impact: “C2WAC offers an unparalleled opportunity for AUKUS coalition partners to conduct operational planning together, enhancing our ability, through shared knowledge and experiences, to improve coalition integration from the start of operation conception.”

Throughout the course, operational planners trained to integrate kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities available to the Combined/Joint Force Air Component Commander, using the Joint Planning Process for Air (JPPA) in realistic scenarios. The course culminated with a ceremony at RAF Coningsby, which included a visit to the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Reflecting on the multinational collaboration, Tech. Sgt. Grace Kline, a graduate from the 611th Air Operations Center, said, “The multinational aspect of this iteration of C2WAC was phenomenal; it was so beneficial to have almost a 50/50 split of U.S. and U.K./AUS students. It was great to hear the perspectives of other countries and incorporate other methodologies into our processes.”

C2WAC graduates return to their commands designated as multi-domain warfare planners, prepared to lead operational planning teams across air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains.

“This course not only continues to provide all three nations with advanced warfighters, expert in operational-level planning, but by learning together, it strengthens the understanding and collaboration between the closest of allied partners,” said RAF Wing Commander George Moreton.

As global threats evolve, courses like C2WAC remain critical in ensuring that coalition forces are prepared to operate cohesively across complex and contested environments.