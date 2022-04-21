Thursday, April 21, 2022
type here...

US committed over 5,500 Javelins to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Thomas Alvarez In a historic moment of training for the Idaho Army National Guard, soldiers from Charlie Company, 2-116th Combined Arms Battalion, 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team, fired the FGM - Javelin portable anti-tank missile on Sunday while conducting a series of field training exercises scheduled for the week on the Orchard Combat Training Center ranges.

The U.S. Department of Defense said that the United States has sent 5,500  Javelin anti-tank missile systems to Ukraine.

“As of April 14, the U.S. has committed over 5,500 Javelin anti-armor systems to Ukraine since Russia’s unprovoked invasion began,” the Dod said in a Twitter post Thursday.

Pentagon gives Ukrainian Soldiers Javelin anti-armor systems as part of efforts to bolster the country’s defenses against Russia. The shoulder-fired Javelin automatically guides its projectile to the target, allowing the gunner to take cover immediately after firing and avoid being hit by counterfire.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Produced by defense contractors Raytheon and Lockheed Martin, Javelin can defeat a broad spectrum of close combat threats providing fire-and-forget technology.

Ukraine’s armed forces have an urgent need for more of these particular weapons amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces have also received thousands of other anti-tank weapons, including British NLAWs, Swedish-made AT4s and Carl-Gustavs, German Panzerfausts and Spanish Instalaza C90s.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine