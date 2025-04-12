US Army validates PrSM missile in key qualification test

The U.S. Army has successfully carried out a production qualification test of its next-generation long-range precision strike weapon, the Precision Strike Missile (PrSM), on April 10, 2025.

The test was conducted using an M270A2 launcher, with the missile striking its intended target as planned.

According to the Program Executive Office Missiles and Space, the missile’s flight was nominal across all parameters, reaffirming its readiness and performance. The test marks a critical step forward for the Army’s long-range precision fires modernization effort.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“This test is another significant milestone for the PrSM program and demonstrates the missile’s ability to integrate with the Army’s M270A2 launcher,” said Maj. Gen. Frank Lozano. “PrSM will give our Soldiers a game-changing capability on the battlefield, allowing them to engage targets at long range with precision and lethality.”

The PrSM is intended to replace the aging Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), bringing expanded range and greater precision to field artillery formations. The Increment 1 version, now in qualification, will enable forces to strike deeper into contested areas, enhancing tactical options in complex operational environments.

Lockheed Martin is the prime contractor for the missile, which is designed to neutralize, suppress, and destroy a wide array of targets including air defense systems, command centers, and logistics nodes. The system features an open architecture, supporting future upgrades and integration with joint force systems.

The PrSM program has remained on track through multiple successful test launches since its inception and is expected to enter full-rate production following operational evaluation.