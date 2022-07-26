Tuesday, July 26, 2022
US Army uses fake Russian personnel carriers

By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Casandra Ancheta

The Arizona Army National Guard Soldiers are using kits to turn its Humvees into Russian BTR-90 personnel carriers during Exportable Combat Training Capability program at Camp Roberts, California.

According to a recent press release from Army, Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 158th Infantry Regiment, 29th IBCT are using its Humvee series vehicle modified to resemble Russian-made BTR-90 personnel carriers.

Russian-looking Humvees were equipped with visual modification kits which consist of lightweight framing holding fabric coverings and inflatable features that mimic the visual signature and silhouette of the BTR-90. Such kits on Humvees are more cost-effective than similar on Abrams tanks or Bradley fighting vehicles.

The kits serve as a cost-effective alternative to actual combat vehicles and feature gas-operated weapon systems, MILES gear along with a smoke generator.

Photo by Casandra Ancheta

The weapon systems can replicate the firing of .50-calibre guns and grenade launchers.

These vehicles are fully compatible with the Army’s Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System, or MILES. This is a family of training devices that attach to various vehicles and weapon systems that allow for troops to “fire” at each other and register “hits” and “kills” during exercises.

