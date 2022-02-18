Friday, February 18, 2022
type here...

US Army upgrades its Strykers with lethal weapons system

NewsArmyPRESS RELEASES
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Photo by Gabrielle Pena

The U.S. Army is fielding the new weapon system on Strykers, which replaces the Remote Weapon Station, as part of a larger effort to give Infantry Carrier Vehicles more lethal capabilities.

The details were given in a 17 February media release, to announce that the WarHorse Brigade at Fort Carson, Colorado began fielding and training on the Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station-Javelin and the Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station.

“This modernization enhances our Soldiers’ ability to detect, identify and destroy targets and achieve overmatch against peer threats,” said Col. Andrew Kiser, commander of 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The CROWS and CROWS-J system also allows for Soldiers to engage threats from inside the Stryker, providing a more lethal approach to eliminating threats from a distance.

Picture shows a Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station-Javelin or CROWS-J, mounted on a Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicle. Photo by Markus Rauchenberger

“It improves crew safety and survivability,” said Sgt. Joshua Carroll, infantryman with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2SBCT, 4th Inf. Div. “We can engage farther than a dismounted javelin.”

The systems include improved visual capabilities, increasing the Stryker’s lethality.

“Including both optics and control of the primary vehicular weapon system, they allow operators to engage targets from inside the vehicle at extreme distance with an increased resolution in the camera feed,” Kiser said.

The WarHorse Brigade began its transition from a light infantry brigade to a Stryker brigade in the summer of 2020 and became fully mission capable as a Stryker brigade in late 2021. These latest upgrades to the brigade’s fleet make it the most modernized in the U.S. Army.

“It makes us the most lethal Stryker brigade in the Army,” Carroll said.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Colton Jones
Colton Jones is technology editor for Defenсe Blog. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine