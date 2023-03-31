Friday, March 31, 2023
US Army to receive new long-range missile

By Colton Jones
Photo by Charles Leitner

Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin has announced that it is developing Long Range Maneuverable Fires (LRMF) missile for the U.S. Army.

As noted by the company, the U.S. Army’s Aviation and Missile Center has selected Lockheed Martin to develop an advanced propulsion LRMF missile.

According to a press release, the missile can be fired from existing Army launchers to defeat distant threats at ranges that significantly exceed those of the PrSM baseline.

“Lockheed Martin is partnering with the U.S. Army to give soldiers a decisive edge on the battlefield by extending their reach,” said Steven Botwinik, vice president of Advanced Programs Execution and Transition at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. “With half a century of expertise integrating advanced propulsion systems and supporting the Army’s precision fires ecosystem, we are ready to develop a solution that significantly extends PrSM’s range.”

Phase 1 focuses on design and risk-reduction activities, with optional follow-on phases leading to flight test demonstration. Following flight tests, LRMF will transition to the U.S. Army’s Strategic and Operational Rockets and Missiles (STORM) project office to inform the design of an extended-range Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) Increment (Inc.) 4.

To reach a significantly extended range with launcher volume constraints, Lockheed Martin’s solution will employ unique design elements and key technologies to address size and endurance challenges.

Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force soldier and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

