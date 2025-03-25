US Army tests new DeepStrike mobile launcher

Raytheon, an RTX business, has announced the successful live-fire demonstration of its autonomous DeepStrike mobile launcher during the U.S. Army’s Project Convergence Capstone 5 exercise.

The system, designed to operate without a human driver, is part of the Army’s broader modernization efforts aimed at boosting mobility, survivability, and precision strike capabilities.

The DeepStrike launcher, developed in collaboration with Forterra, Oshkosh Defense, and Ursa Major, fired a new Raytheon-made missile created under the Joint Reduced Range Rocket program. The platform integrates a precision missile system, self-driving technology, and a modular vehicle chassis into a single autonomous launcher capable of operating in austere battlefield environments.

“DeepStrike provides soldiers with a modern platform, autonomous capability and increased magazine depth to meet the Army’s future fires requirements,” said Brian Burton, vice president of Precision Fires & Maneuver at Raytheon. “At Project Convergence, Raytheon demonstrated revolutionary autonomous launcher technology: a self-driving launcher designed to operate seamlessly in all weather conditions, on all terrains, and in harsh battlefield environments.”

The vehicle platform and electronic systems were supplied by Oshkosh Defense, which has been a longtime partner in tactical wheeled vehicle programs. “Oshkosh Defense was pleased to collaborate with Raytheon and Forterra on the successful demonstration of the FMTV A2 based autonomous launcher at Project Convergence Capstone 5,” said Pat Williams, Chief Programs Officer at Oshkosh Defense. He added that Oshkosh will “continue to scale our autonomous solutions to enhance operational effectiveness and survivability in support of the Army’s modernization initiatives.”

The missile’s rocket motor was produced by Ursa Major, completing the integration of multiple defense sector capabilities into one platform. Raytheon said the launcher is capable of firing a variety of missile sizes and offers deeper magazines than current systems, improving firepower without increasing logistical burden.

Over the coming year, the development team will conduct additional testing, including offensive and defensive operations in contested environments. The autonomous launcher is expected to play a key role in future precision fires missions as the Army pursues its Joint All-Domain Operations strategy.