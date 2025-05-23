type here...

US Army signs $153M deal for Abrams tank tracks

NewsArmy
By Colton Jones
File photo by Hedil Hernandez

The U.S. Army has awarded LOC Performance Products LLC a contract modification valued at $153.3 million for the procurement of T158LL Track Shoe Assemblies, essential components used in tracked military vehicles.

According to a contract announcement, the modification applies to agreement W912CH-24-D-0025, and was issued by U.S. Army Contracting Command at Detroit Arsenal, Michigan. The work will be performed under indefinite delivery terms, with specific locations and funding details determined per order.

The estimated contract completion date is August 13, 2029.

LOC Performance, based in Plymouth, Michigan, manufactures mobility systems, track assemblies, and undercarriage components for ground combat platforms. The T158LL track system is widely used in the U.S. Army’s fleet of armored vehicles, including variants of the M1 Abrams main battle tank.

The Department of Defense noted that one bid was received via online solicitation for the contract, which reflects ongoing logistical requirements for sustainment and support of armored ground units.

LOC Performance is one of the Army’s primary industrial partners for mobility upgrades and replacement parts for legacy vehicle platforms. The company has previously delivered track assemblies, suspension systems, and chassis improvements across multiple programs of record.

Executive Editor

