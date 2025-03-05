US Army sharpen counter-drone tactics for future conflicts

As unmanned aerial system (UAS) attacks continue to increase worldwide, the U.S. Army has intensified its efforts to enhance soldier readiness against drone threats.

The 5th Armored Brigade recently advanced its counter-UAS (C-UAS) program at Fort Bliss, preparing Illinois Army National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 130th Infantry Regiment, for upcoming deployments to Iraq and Syria.

Col. Douglas F. Serie, commander of the 5th Armored Brigade, emphasized the critical need for C-UAS training. “The 5th AR Brigade continues to develop and provide comprehensive C-UAS training, featuring dynamic threat scenarios, multiple training iterations, and live-fire exercises,” he stated. “These pre-deployment exercises instill confidence in mobilized soldiers, ensuring they are proficient in their systems, tactics, and procedures essential for combat readiness.”

During the Mission Readiness Exercise, soldiers were trained in Base Defense Operation Centers and the Mobile Low, Slow Unmanned Aircraft Integrated Defense System (M-LIDS). This dual-vehicle system integrates kinetic weapon systems, radar acquisition, and electromagnetic warfare capabilities to counter aerial threats effectively. The training included live-fire drills designed to simulate real-world engagements with drone swarms.

Brandon C. Haines, M-LIDS Training and Operations Integrator with PM C-UAS (Astrion), highlighted the importance of hands-on training. “The drone acquisition comes in, crew cross-coordinates, and then they put fire on target,” he explained. “Training normally includes an academic portion, a hands-on portion, and ultimately, the live-fire exercise. Soldiers learn to perform emplacement drills, weapons acquisition, and drone engagement to operate as a cohesive crew before deployment.”

Observer Controller/Trainers (OC/Ts) from the 3rd Battalion, 362nd Infantry Regiment, provided valuable insights based on lessons learned from past deployments. Lt. Col. Jerome E. Hilliard, commander of the 3-362nd Infantry Regiment, underscored the significance of realistic training scenarios. “We went from computer-based training to more hands-on exercises so that force protection crews work collectively to understand how their piece of the pie comes together in C-UAS processes. Using live equipment, radars, and drone swarms allows crews to experience firsthand the impact of identifying threats and mitigating risks,” he said.

Soldiers from the 2-130th Infantry Regiment also received additional C-UAS instruction at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, before heading to Fort Bliss for their culminating training event. Staff Sgt. Joseph Watkins, an infantry maneuver OC/T with the 1-335th Infantry Regiment, noted the importance of transitioning from classroom instruction to practical application. “What’s beneficial about the training here is our ability to put into practice and build upon what we’ve learned over the past year,” he said. “We get to see not only what drones can do but how effective our equipment is in real-time scenarios.”

First Army continues to integrate advanced C-UAS capabilities into its training programs. “We train on the latest C-UAS technologies, such as the Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control and Correlated Defense System of Systems Simulation,” said Haines. “This allows instructors to test soldiers’ ability to recognize enemy and friendly assets and actively engage threats.”

The live-fire exercise provided soldiers with practical experience in engaging drone threats, helping build confidence in their unit’s defensive capabilities. Spc. Jack Gregory, an infantryman with Alpha Company, 2-130th Infantry Regiment, highlighted the importance of the training. “One of the biggest worries among soldiers today is drone warfare. Seeing how M-LIDS integrates with base defense and how we can defend against drone attacks provides a morale boost,” he said.

Recognizing the evolving nature of drone threats, First Army ensures its training remains adaptable. “Our National Guard and Reserve partners operate under different constraints than their Active-Duty counterparts, making joint training essential,” said Col. Serie. “Achieving readiness and lethality in combat requires partnership, trust, and realistic training across all components.”

As the 2-130th Infantry Regiment prepares for deployment, its leaders stress the significance of counter-drone preparedness. “Recent drone attacks underscore the critical need for this training,” said Lt. Col. Edward Worman, the unit’s commander. “By mastering counter-drone techniques, we not only protect ourselves but also ensure readiness for future threats. Together, we mitigate risks and safeguard our service members’ safety and mission success.”