US Army orders five more MH-47G Block II helicopters

NewsArmy
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
File photo by Reed Knutson

The U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command (USASOAC) has awarded Boeing a $240 million contract to remanufacture five MH-47G Block II Chinook helicopters, with deliveries set to begin in 2027.

In a statement, Boeing said the upgraded Chinooks are part of a continuing effort to enhance the operational reach and mission flexibility of U.S. Army special operations forces.

“Supporting the needs of our special operators continues to be critically important,” said Heather McBryan, vice president and program manager for Cargo Programs at Boeing Defense, Space & Security. “USASOAC has unique and complex mission requirements, so it’s vital we provide the enhanced capabilities of the MH-47G Block II as quickly as possible.”

This latest award follows a 2024 order for four aircraft and brings the total number of Block II Chinooks under contract for the Army to 51. Boeing expects to complete the remanufacturing effort for the entire USASOAC MH-47G fleet by early 2030.

The MH-47G Block II features a reinforced airframe, redesigned fuel tanks, and updated avionics to support longer-range and high-demand operations. The aircraft is also designed with future modernization in mind, enabling upgrades as mission requirements evolve.

The helicopter, manufactured by Boeing and operated by U.S. Army special operations forces, plays a central role in providing global heavy-lift and infiltration capabilities. Block II upgrades are intended to extend the aircraft’s service life and keep it aligned with next-generation battlefield demands.

The U.S. Army has not disclosed the operational timeline for deploying the newly remanufactured aircraft, but all deliveries are expected to be completed over the next several years.

