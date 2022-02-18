US Army deploys more M2A3 Bradley fighting vehicles to Syria

The U.S. Army has confirmed the deployment of additional M2A3 Bradley fighting vehicles to northeast Syria.

According to a recent Combined Joint Task Force news release, U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft delivered more M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles to northeast Syria, as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

“Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve demonstrated its continued commitment to the enduring defeat of Daesh with the recent addition of additional M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle capability in Northeast Syria,” the news release says.

The M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle is a light armored, fully tracked transport vehicle, providing cross-country mobility with firepower and protection.

The platform has already provided a powerful deterrent to malign activities in the most volatile and vulnerable areas, such as last month in Hasakah, Syria, where the vehicles were key to enabling partner forces in Daesh’s failed attempt to free thousands of detainees.

“The Bradleys quickly proved their worth last month in close support to the Syrian Democratic Forces who quelled Daesh’s attempted breakout of Ghuwayran Prison in Hasakah City,” said Lt Col Dan Leard, commander, Task Force Rock. “The unit has since turned south to support the SDF along the Middle Euphrates River Valley. There’s nothing in this theater that could stand against this company of Bradleys. They provide a supreme sense of confidence to our partners as they continue the fight against Daesh.”

While the Coalition ended its combat role in Iraq in early December, 2021, it continues to target Daesh by, through, and with partner forces in Northeast Syria, where it remains an existential threat. With a three-pronged mission to not only advise and assist, this move enables the enduring defeat of Daesh.

According to the command, the Coalition enables partnered forces by providing effects-based capabilities, which are not possessed by our partner forces, to ensure overmatch of the enemy. These are allocated at the request of partner forces.

“This capability provides vital protected firepower that gives our partner forces a clear advantage over the threat,” said Leard. “The Coalition reserves the right to defend itself and partner forces against any threat, and will continue to do everything possible to protect our forces and ensure Daesh can never return.”

Despite the military defeat of Daesh’s territorial ‘caliphate’ in 2017, they remain a threat to the region. Unable to effectively control territory, Daesh now operates in smaller, more mobile teams that seek to execute attacks on both civilian and military targets.

“Bradley Fighting Vehicles are an incredibly effective asset in this mission,” said Leard. “The system itself is just incredible and our mechanized infantry Soldiers are the finest I’ve seen.”

CJTF-OIR is the military component of a Global Coalition of 77 nations and five international organizations who are operating in Iraq at the request of the Government of Iraq, and in northeast Syria in support of our partners in the region, as they secure the enduring defeat of Daesh.

CJTF-OIR advises, assists, and enables partnered forces until they can independently defeat Daesh in designated areas of Iraq and Syria in order to set conditions for long-term security cooperation frameworks.