US Army demonstrates frontline drone manufacturing

U.S. Army soldiers are now field-manufacturing first-person view (FPV) drones during training exercises, demonstrating a new level of operational flexibility and adaptation in the Indo-Pacific.

On May 24, 2025, personnel from the 25th Infantry Division assembled FPV drones at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, using a Developmental Command Exportable Lab.

The drone production took place during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Exportable (JPMRC-X), part of Exercise Salaknib 2025—an annual bilateral training operation between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

More than 100 FPV drones were deployed during the rotation, supporting battlefield simulations across the jungle terrain.

Soldiers used Stratasys F370 3D printers configured for rapid, adaptable production. These systems enabled on-site manufacturing of drone components in response to mission-specific requirements. The approach reflects a growing emphasis on modular, expendable unmanned systems that can be produced and launched at or near the tactical edge.

According to officials involved in the effort, the ability to generate FPV drones close to forward units enhances agility and supports faster adaptation to changing operational demands. The system offers a way to maintain drone supply without relying on distant logistics chains.

The drones assembled in the Philippines are designed for short-range, expendable use—suited to reconnaissance, decoy, or even kinetic applications in a contested environment. Their rapid production and ease of deployment allow light infantry units operating in dense, remote terrain to maintain aerial situational awareness and strike options.

The initiative is part of the Army’s broader push to integrate flexible manufacturing and unmanned technologies into distributed operations across the Pacific.

China’s People’s Armed Police (PAP) has also publicly revealed its own internal “UAV innovation studio,” illustrating a parallel trend. The facility is reportedly focused on field-level drone modification and additive manufacturing, signaling China’s growing investment in decentralized unmanned systems development for security operations.