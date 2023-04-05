Wednesday, April 5, 2023
US Army activates its massive prepositioned stock in Poland

By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Agustín Montañez

The U.S. Army has just activated its Long Term Equipment Storage and Maintenance Complex at the 33rd Air Base in Powidz, Poland.

The facility is designed to provide equipment and field level maintenance of an armored brigade combat team to sustain a long term presence in eastern Europe to deter aggression.

“The LTESM-C is NATO’s most significant single infrastructure investment in more than 30 years and will be able to host a U.S. brigade’s worth of combat-ready military equipment,” the news release says.

The warehouses, located on an area of more than 60,000 square meters, are to store tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, artillery, technical security vehicles and self-propelled bridges, among others. In total, up to several thousand machines and military equipment.

The new facility is expected to enable the quick and efficient reception of allied reinforcement forces by reducing the time it takes to fully equip them with equipment from a month and a half (in the case of equipment flown in from the US) to just a few days.

The LTESM-C complex will complement the ammunition storage complex MSA (Munition Storage Area), which is also being built in Powidz.

