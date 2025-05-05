US Air Force taps Ursa Major for hypersonic flight demo

The U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory has awarded a $28.6 million contract to Ursa Major to advance propulsion systems for hypersonic and responsive space missions.

The award, announced last week, supports continued development of storable liquid rocket engines, culminating in a tactical flight demonstration.

According to the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Rocket Propulsion Division at Edwards Air Force Base, California, the firm-fixed price contract enables Ursa Major to lead integration efforts for a flight-ready demonstrator powered by the company’s Draper engine system.

“Under this contract, Ursa Major serves as the lead integrator for a tactical flight demonstrator that will prove the ability to use a storable liquid rocket system for hypersonic applications,” said Dan Jablonsky, CEO of Ursa Major.

Draper is a 4,000-pound-thrust closed catalyst cycle propulsion system using non-cryogenic fuels for extended storage and tactical deployment. The design leverages technology from Ursa Major’s flight-proven Hadley engine, offering a blend of solid-motor storability with the throttle control and range of a liquid system. Ursa Major says this approach allows the system to simulate hypersonic threats while meeting the Air Force’s demand for rapid, scalable production.

Ursa Major conducted its first hot-fire test of Draper in May 2024 and has since completed more than 200 test firings. The upcoming demonstration will mark the engine’s first flight and a key validation milestone.

As noted by the company, Draper’s architecture supports maneuverability, range, and responsiveness—capabilities vital to countering emerging hypersonic threats.

“Because of their tactical configuration, storable liquid rocket engines, like Ursa Major’s Draper, are uniquely positioned to deliver to the warfighter a hypersonic capability that is manufacturable at scale and at a fraction of the cost of alternatives,” Jablonsky said.

Ursa Major, headquartered in Berthoud, Colorado, specializes in propulsion systems for hypersonic missiles, on-orbit mobility, and space access. The company employs advanced additive manufacturing across its facilities, including a dedicated production center in Youngstown, Ohio.