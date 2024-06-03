Monday, June 3, 2024
type here...

Ursa Major successfully tests new Draper engine

NewsSpace ForcePRESS RELEASES
By Colton Jones
Modified date:

Ursa Major, a leading rocket propulsion company, announced the successful hot-fire test of its Draper engine.

The Draper engine, designed to offer enhanced performance and reliability, underwent rigorous testing to validate its capabilities.

The U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) is funding Draper’s development.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Draper bears the storable characteristics of a solid motor with the higher performance and maneuverability of a liquid engine. Those qualities allow it to better simulate hypersonic threats as a target vehicle, which is a critical gap in America’s hypersonics capabilities today.

Solid rocket motors have traditionally powered the vehicles used for testing missile defense systems, but they cannot change thrust in real-time to actively throttle and respond to changing conditions. With adversarial hypersonic weapons becoming increasingly complex and erratic, liquid rocket engines provide active throttle control and throttle range, giving them the maneuverability and flexibility needed for hypersonic defense.

The engine’s development included extensive research and collaboration with experts to ensure it meets the highest standards of efficiency and reliability. As space exploration and commercial satellite launches expand, engines like Draper are essential for supporting a wide range of missions, from small satellite deployments to larger interplanetary ventures.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Colton Jones
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force airmen and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Bradley destroys Russian troop carriers

Dylan Malyasov -
The Ukrainian military recently published a video showcasing a U.S.-supplied Bradley fighting vehicle from the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade successfully destroying two Russian BTR-82...

Saab receives $729M order from mystery customer

Army

South Korea completes development of new air defense system

Army

China seizes control of African arms market from Russia

Defense & Security

US-made armored vehicle saves Ukrainian Soldiers on ‘road of death’

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.